Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $48.13

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

