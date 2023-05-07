Analysts Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Target Price at $50.60

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Stock Up 1.4 %

HCMLY stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.45.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

About Holcim

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

(Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.