Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $36.19

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.19.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

