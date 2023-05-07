Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $216.75

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.75.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of STERIS
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
