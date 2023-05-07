Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $51.10

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

