Analyzing Pineapple Energy (PEGY) and Its Competitors

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.74% -2.85% Pineapple Energy Competitors -15.78% 17.99% -5.40%

Risk and Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.83 Pineapple Energy Competitors $742.91 million $11.90 million -10.53

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 206 607 1218 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 84.46%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

