Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 47.7% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $441.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

