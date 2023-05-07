Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stake Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

