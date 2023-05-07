Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

