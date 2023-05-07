Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 141,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,195,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

