Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $394.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

