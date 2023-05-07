Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,025 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,173,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.