Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 546 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $50,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 212.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.15.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

