Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

