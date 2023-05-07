Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

