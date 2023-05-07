Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $296.79 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.80 and a 200-day moving average of $320.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

