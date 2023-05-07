Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

