Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

ANSYS stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.08. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

