Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,853 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,235 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 116,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.1 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

