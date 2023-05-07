Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

