Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.81 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

