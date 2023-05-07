Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.43 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $299.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day moving average is $306.26. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

