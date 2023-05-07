Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.43 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $299.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day moving average is $306.26. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.
MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
