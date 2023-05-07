Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

