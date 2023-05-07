Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

