Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.