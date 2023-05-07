Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

PFG opened at $71.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

