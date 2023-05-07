Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 10,811 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPE opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

