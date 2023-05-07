Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,100 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

CHD opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

