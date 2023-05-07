Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,194 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 367.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

