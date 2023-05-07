Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,193 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.39 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

