Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $122.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

