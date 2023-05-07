Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPLA opened at $190.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

