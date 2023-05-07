Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 122.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 872,505 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 297.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 654,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.06, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

