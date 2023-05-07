Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Trading Up 1.8 %

DOV opened at $144.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

