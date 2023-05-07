Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

