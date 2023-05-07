Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $293.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

