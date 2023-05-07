Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.