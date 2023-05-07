Arizona State Retirement System Sells 139 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 41,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 69,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.