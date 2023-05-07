Arizona State Retirement System Sells 335 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.