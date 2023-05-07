Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NYSE ABG opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.