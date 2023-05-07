Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $22.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

