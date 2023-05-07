Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASTE. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a PE ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,254,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

