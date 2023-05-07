Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

