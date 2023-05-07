Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Asure Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASUR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $17.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

