Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$1.41. The company had revenue of C$194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.10 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 38.27%.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

KEC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$534.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.