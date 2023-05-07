Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

