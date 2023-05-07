Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.
Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions
Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
