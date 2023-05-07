Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $212.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.29.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.34. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,829 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

