Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 517.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

