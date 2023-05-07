Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Avnet by 2.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avnet by 101.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Avnet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

